Virtual Router Market Growth Progress to be Drawn on Increased Professional Applications

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Virtual Router Market Growth” report, discusses potential influencers of the market. Information offered by MRFR on the global Virtual Router Market Growth data can assist investors take essential business decisions. MRFR findings states that the global Virtual Router Market Growth can surge at 22.47% CAGR across the assessment period. The global Virtual Router Market Growth can value at USD 327 Mn by 2023.

Virtual routers offer increased reliability in the network connectivity. This is expected to drive the global Virtual Router Market Growth growth. Virtual router software also has the privilege to host and migrate to any hardware device. This enables the decoupling of hardware and help in attaining a secured holistic network management. These advantages of virtual routers and their growing awareness among different sectors are expected to prompt the expansion of the global Virtual Router Market Growth. The gain in popularity of virtual routers across the IT & telecom industry can provide impetus to the expansion of the market. The rise in number of data centers and virtual service providers due to benefits, such as less expense for hardware maintenance can impel the global market growth. Other advantages, such as flexibility in migrating IP routing functions in data centers or a certain network, and the uninterrupted service is prompting the adoption of virtual routers that can surge their market.

Optimization of CapEx (capital expenditure) and reduction of OpEx (lowers operational expenditures) are additional advantages offered by virtual routers that can gain considerable revenue for the market on conclusion of the review period. Virtual routers have features, such as network function virtualization (NFV) optimization and cost-effective network with subscription-based licensing. These features are boosting the sales of virtual routers. The increased penetration of network function virtualization (NFV) and software defined networking (SDN), rise in use of software-defined WAN, and upscaling demand for virtual router applications are additional factors that can prompt the expansion of the market.

MRFR profiled prominent players of the Virtual Router Market Growth. They are; Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (US), Ericsson Inc. (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), netElastic Systems Inc. (US), Brocade Communications Systems (US), Juniper Networks Inc. (US), Arista Networks Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Carbyne (Israel), ZTE Corporation (China), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Inventum (India), Ross Video (Canada), DriveNets (Israel), TRENDnet Inc. (US), 128 Technology Inc. (US), Belkin International Inc. (US), ACCESS (Japan), TIME dotCom Berhad (Malaysia), Connectify Inc. (US), Allied Telesis Inc. (Japan), and 6WIND S.A. (France).

The Virtual Router Market Growth study is based on type, component, and end-user.

The component-based segments of the market are solution and service. The solution segments are standalone solution and integrated solution. The service segments are managed services and integrated solution. The type-based segments of the market are predefined and custom virtual routers. The end-user-based segments of the market are enterprises and service provider. The service provider segments are telecom, data center, and cloud. The enterprises segments are BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America Virtual Router Market Growth to hold the principal share of the global market. The rise in need for virtual routers by service providers and investment of market key players’ reserves can prompt the regional Virtual Router Market Growth growth. Europe Virtual Router Market Growth can witness expansion due to the presence of several virtual router dealers in the region. Asia Pacific Virtual Router Market Growth is expected to expedite at a rapid pace owing to the rise in network function virtualization (NFV) and software defined networking (SDN) adoption rate.

