Global Bone Regeneration Materials Market Is Expected To Grow At a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027

Calcium phosphates, sulfates, and bioactive glass are widely employed by orthopedic surgeons as matrices for bone regeneration. Porous titanium and tantalum are used as metallic scaffolds are used for the interconnection of bone pore structure. Some of these biomaterials can be mixed with growth factors and mesenchymal stem cells to promote osteoinduction and osteogenesis properties of the bone substitute.

Orthopedic surgery is reigning the clinical application segment for the bone regeneration materials market. According to the latest statistics provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), globally at least 1 in 5 will die within the year following a fracture. Dental surgeries will be highlighting excellent market growth in the near future on account of the rising prevalence of congenital maxillofacial complications worldwide. According to the recent citings provided by the World Dental Federation (WDF), approximately 11% of the global population is reported to be suffering from severe periodontitis.

Hospitals and clinics are presently leading the end-user segment for the bone regeneration materials market. Proactive government initiative regarding the funding of primary healthcare centers across the globe to provide emergency medical assistance to patients suffering from severe bone damage associated with traumatic accidents due to vehicle collisions on the highways. Ambulatory surgical procedures are expected to record exemplary market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries associated with dental complications worldwide.

North America is presently spearheading the geography segment for the bone regeneration materials market. The rising prevalence of traumatic accidents associated with vehicle collision primarily drives the bine regeneration materials market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 150,000 deaths and over 3 million non-fatal injuries occur in the United States annually. Additionally, the existence of key players in the region such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Kerr Restoratives, etc. further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment for bone regeneration materials owing to the nurturing regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA), regarding the sale and distribution of bone regeneration materials in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the bone regeneration materials market on account of the rising prevalence of traumatic accidents resulting in severe bone damage and lucrative market opportunity for the western giants to establish retail outlets and subsidiaries in the Asia Pacific region.

Medical device manufacturers engaged in the production of bone regeneration materials are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet., Septodont., NovaBone (Halma, Plc.)., Surgical Esthetics., LASAK s.r.o., Kerr Restoratives., Ethoss Regeneration Ltd., Sigma Graft, Inc., and Citagenix (Antibe Therapeutics Inc.)

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of traumatic accidents worldwide

Significant increase in the number of dental complications occurring across the globe further accentuate the market growth

Nurturing regulatory environment regarding the sale and distribution of bone regeneration materials market further propels the market growth

