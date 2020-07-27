Amaranth Market New Innovations And Future Business Analysis 2020-2027 | Top Players- Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., AMR Amaranth A.S., Nans Products Pvt Ltd., Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O

Amaranth is mainly a cosmopolitan genus of annual perennial plants or short-lived. Amaranth grows five to six feet’s in crimson or maroon colour. Certain amaranth types are nurtured as leaf vegetables, pseudo cereals, and ornamental plants. Amaranth includes various rudiments, including linoleic acid, tocopherols, oleic acid, and stearic acid. Amaranth also contains high-quality squalene and protein-rich acids. Amaranth is used in food supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and fragrance industries. The global amaranth market is rising owing to its numerous applications in health-care products. Amaranth oil benefits in reducing weight and also contains vitamin k, that helps in decreasing cholesterol and avoid heart related disease.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., AMR Amaranth A.S., Nans Products Pvt Ltd., Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O, Nu-World Foods, Amaranth Bio Company, Amaranth Nord, RusOliva Pvt. Ltd., Dk Mass S.R.O, Spol S.R.O.

The global amaranth market is increasing owing to the rising food and beverage processing industry and developing trend of using natural/organic ingredients in cosmetics. Furthermore, the numerous health benefits of amaranth, including antioxidant activities, protein content, digestive health, bone development, vision health, and weight loose, etc. are boosting the acceptance of amaranth in personal care and health products. Moreover, the robust command of supply–chain, which is making the product easily available worldwide, is also boosting the growth of the global amaranth market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global amaranth market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The amaranth market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

