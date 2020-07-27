Dental CAM Milling Machine Market Technology Developments, Comprehensive Analysis and Trends with Major Eminent Players

Dental CAM Milling Machine Market Trend Analysis by Type (Lab Scale Milling Machine and Office Scale Milling Machine), Application (Crowns, Dentures, Bridges, Veneers and Inlays/Onlays), End User (Dental Laboratories, Dental Clinics and Research/Academic Institutes), Growth, Industry Size, Technology, Opportunity and Regional Status – Global Industry Forecast till 2025.

The Industry Growing Steadily in Global Market of Dental CAM Milling Machine is expected to Grow their Size at a 7.24% of CAGR and is projected to reach USD 1,635.6 Million by 2025.

Dental CAM milling machines facilitate customization of dental accessories and offer the advantages of better predictability, increased accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness as compared to the traditional manufacturing process.

Market Dynamics

As the global CAD/CAM market matures, more manufacturing materials are being created due to the continuous change in technology. Being able to quickly manufacture 3D dentures is an incentive for many dentists to adopt the technology. In dental treatment, the diseased tissue is removed and teeth are restored with appropriate materials. In high-income countries, dental amalgam has been widely used as a dental restorative material, over decades. Healthcare providers in low- and middle-income countries generally consider amalgam for relevance while serving their patients. Hence, the increasing use of different techniques and material for dental restorations has boosted the market for CAM milling machines.

Market Key Players

Some of the notable players of the global dental CAM milling machine market are Listed below-

Axsys Incorporated (US)

B&D Dental Technologies (US)

DATRON AG (US)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany)

Planmeca OY (Finland)

Yenadent Ltd (Turkey)

Straumann (Switzerland)

and Others

Market Segmentation

Global Dental CAM Milling Machine Market, by Type

Lab Scale Milling Machine

Office Scale Milling Machine

Global Dental CAM Milling Machine Market, by Application

Crowns

Dentures

Bridges

Veneers

Inlays/Onlays

Global Dental CAM Milling Machine Market, by End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Clinics

Research/Academic Institutes

Dental CAM Milling Machine Market Regional Overview:

The key markets of the global dental CAM milling machine market include the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Europe holds the largest market share of the global market and is expected to reach USD 363.3 Million by the end of the forecast period. Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry along with the rising trend of corrective and preventive dentistry in the region boost the market in Europe.

The America market for dental CAM is also consolidated due to the presence of huge patient population suffering from dental diseases which induce demand for the market. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market with a growth rate of 7.6% and has potential growth opportunities owing to factors such as increased healthcare spending and government endeavors to improve healthcare infrastructure.

