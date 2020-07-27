evtol Aircraft Market, Size, Application, Trend, Analysis , Top Industry Companies Revenue By 2025 With CAGR Of 30.30%

Overview

eVTOL Aircraft Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2030, market is expected to reach USD 4,063.3 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.30% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market can be attributed to rising traffic congestion and rapid technological advancements. However, safety concerns and limited endurance are expected to restrain the et growth during the forecast period.

eVTOL Aircraft Market Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global eVTOL aircraft market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin Africa.

The market in North America was valued at USD 78.0 Million in 2018. The US and Canada are the country-level markets in North America. The market in the region is expected to reach USD 1,508.3 Million by 2030 at a 29.54% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presence of prominent companies such as Aurora Flight Sciences and Workhorse. Furthermore, technological advancements and rising investment by the US Army in the L aircraft market are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the market in 2018. The European market includes the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Poland, and the rest of Europe. The increasing investments by prominent automotive OEMs based in the region in developing eVTOL aircraft are driving the et growth. For example, in 2017, Daimler AG invested USD 30 million in Volocopter GmbH to develop a vehicle with an electric powertrain that can carry up to five passengers. Hence, the eVTOL aircraft market in Europe is expected to reach USD 1,141.4 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.26% during the forecast period.

In Latin America, the eVTOL aircraft market is expected to reach USD 89.3 million by 2030 a CAGR of 29.78%. The market in the region has been divided into Brazil and the rest of Latin America. Investments by aircraft OEMs in the eVTOL aircraft market are driving the et growth. For example, in 2018 EmbraerX, a subsidiary of Embraer SA, unveiled its eVTOL aircraft at the Uber Elevate Summit.

eVTOL Aircraft Market Segmental Analysis

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market has also been segmented by type, battery type, lift technology, type of propulsion, type of MTOW, range, mode of operation, and application.

Based on type, the global eVTOL aircraft market has been divided into air taxis, delivery drones, and others. The air taxis segment dominates the global market. It was valued at USD 140.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 29.98% during the forecast period.

In terms of battery type, the market has been classified as lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, and hydrogen fuel cells. The lithium-ion batteries segment was the largest, valued at USD 172.1 million, in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 29.46% during the forecast period.

On the basis of lift technology, the global eVTOL aircraft market has been categorized as multirotor, vectored thrust, lift plus cruise, and others. The multirotor segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type of propulsion, the market has been segmented into fully electric, hybrid, and electric hydrogen. The fully electric segment dominates the market. The segment was valued at USD 138.0 million in 2018.

On the basis of the of MTOW, the global eVTOL aircraft market has been categorized as <250 kg, 250–500 kg, 500–1,500 kg, and >1,500 kg. The 500–1,500 kg segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

eVTOL Aircraft Market Competitive Analysis

Prominent Players in the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market include EHANG (China), A³ by Airbus (US), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Uber Technologies Inc. (US), Lilium GmbH (Germany), Aurora Flight Sciences (US), Bell Textron Inc. (US), TERRAFUGIA (US), Kitty Hawk (US), and Workhorse (US).

The other companies profiled in the report are EmbraerX (Brazil), Karem Aircraft, Inc. (US), Neva Aerospace (UK), LIFT Aircraft Inc. (US), Opener (Canada), Pipistrel Group (Slovenia), Vertical Aerospace Ltd (UK), HOVERSURF (US), Cartivator (Japan), Joby Aviation (US), Amprius Technologies (US), Sion Power Corporation (US), MOLICEL (Taiwan), EaglePicher Technologies (US), OXIS Energy Ltd (UK), and MGM COMPRO (Czech Republic). Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by these companies to gain an edge over their competitors.

eVTOL Aircraft Market Key Developments

In October 2019, Volocopter GmbH completed the first test flight of its eVTOL aircraft in Singapore. The development enabled the company to strengthen its presence in the eVTOL aircraft market.

In May 2019, EHANG entered into a partnership with DHL-Sinotrans to launch a fully automated smart drone delivery solution.

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market: Information by Type (Air Taxis, Delivery Drones and others), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Solid-State Batteries and Hydrogen Fuel Cells), Lift Technology (Multirotor, Vectored Thrust, Lift Plus Cruise and others), Type of Propulsion (Fully Electric, Hybrid, and Electric Hydrogen), Type of MTOW (<250 kg, 250–500 kg, 500–1,500 kg and >1,500 kg), Range (0–200 km and 200–500 km), Mode of Operation (Piloted and Optionally Piloted), Application (Commercial, Cargo and Military) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2030 @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/evtol-aircraft-market-7952