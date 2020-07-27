Veterinary Imaging Industry Overview By Growth Factors, Product Chain Value, Competitors Analysis And Forecast 2025

Market Scenario

The Global Veterinary Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.14% to reach USD 2167.78 million by 2025. Veterinary imaging is the noninvasive method that helps to diagnose disease by making medical images of the veterinary body. We have various advanced imaging technology used for veterinary patients. Veterinary imaging instruments are used to diagnosis of chronic disease and getting medical images of animals. Notably, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, significant rise in pet insurance purchases, and increased number of veterinary practitioners are promoting the growth of the veterinary imaging market globally.

The market growth is mainly driven by increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, increasing expenditure on pet insurance, and technological advancements in veterinary imaging. However, high procedure cost and lack of skilled veterinarians may slow the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Increasing expenditure on the pet is driving the growth of the Veterinary Imaging market demand. Pet insurance covers various minor to major medical expenses such as accidents, chronic conditions, wellness, and routine care coverage, medication coverage, diagnostic testing and imaging, others. Though pet insurance does not provide 100% coverage, it reimburses around 80% of the total pet medical expenses. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), North America’s pet health insurance growth was exceeded by 17.2% from 2014 to 2015. It is also reported that the total number of insured pets reached 1.6 million at the end of 2015.

Pet owners spend a lot on routine vet expenses and surgical vet visits. As per the data suggested by The American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 65% of the US population owns a pet, and the US pet industry expenditure in 2015 was USD 60.3 million, which is exceeded to USD 62.8 million. Thus, with the growing spending on animal healthcare, the demand for veterinary diagnosis and the equipment required for the same will also increase, which boosts the growth and veterinary imaging market size.

Segmentation

The global veterinary imaging market is segmented into product type, animal type, therapeutic area, and end user. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into instruments, veterinary imaging reagents, and veterinary software. On the basis of animal type, it is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. On the basis of the therapeutic area, the veterinary imaging market segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, cardiology, neurology, and oncology. On the basis of end user, the Veterinary Imaging market segmented into hospitals & clinics, and academic institutes.

Regional Analysis

The global veterinary imaging market, based on region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and the regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. The larger share is majorly attributed to the growth in adoption of pet animals, increasing veterinary healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for pet insurance, and increasing pet ownership. According to the report published by the American Pet Products Association, from 2017 to 2018, 68% of the US households or 85 million families have a pet.

Europe is the second-largest market for veterinary imaging owing to the presence of large market players, innovative advanced technology, increasing companion animal ownership, and the presence of veterinaries.

The Asia Pacific region accounted the third-largest market owing to the presence of large animal population, increasing disposal income, increasing nuclear families preferring to have pets and increased investments by the American and European market giants in Asian countries such as China and India. India held a share of 15.9% in the Asia-Pacific veterinary imaging market in 2018.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is constrained due to poor development of the animal industry and the low productivity of the maximum breeds in the region.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global veterinary imaging market are Esaote SpA (Italy), GE Healthcare (US), Medical Imaging/IMCO, Inc. (US), BCF (Scotland), Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Diagnostic Imaging System, Inc. (US), Canon Inc. (Tokyo), Carestream Health (US), and Merry X-Ray (US).

The players operating in the global veterinary imaging market are focusing on product launches, along with expanding their global footprints by entering untapped markets.

In March 2019, Esaote SpA launched the new ultrasound platform MyLabX8 for increasing efficiency of ultrasound machines and to maintain the workflow.

In October 2018, GE Healthcare announced a strategic collaboration with SonoSim to encourage education and training about ultrasound devices. This collaboration is likely to help the company to increase its customer base.

In June 2018, Fujifilm Holding Corporation acquired Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc. for USD 800 million. With this acquisition, Fujifilm is likely to enter into the cell culture media business.

