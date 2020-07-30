REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT MARKET: STRONG SALES OUTLOOK AHEAD | ATHENAHEALTH, GE HEALTHCARE, GEBBS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Revenue Cycle Management Market globally. This report on ‘Revenue Cycle Management Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

What is Revenue Cycle Management Market?

Revenue cycle management is the process used by healthcare systems to track the revenue from patients, from their initial appointment or encounter with the healthcare system to their final payment of the balance. The cycle can be defined as all administrative and clinical functions that contribute to the capture, management, and collection of patient service revenue. It is a cycle that describes and explains the life cycle of a patient.

The revenue cycle management market is majorly driven by supportive growth through regulatory compliance, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for cloud-based solutions, and growing market for outsourced RCM solutions. However, factors such as high costs associated with RCM deployment and scarcity of trained professionals are expected to be the restraining factors for the RCM market growth during the forecast period. Also, an increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced healthcare systems, thereby driving the RCM market growth.

Emerging Players in the Revenue Cycle Management Market Research include: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian PLC, GE Healthcare, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, etc.

A factor which can be a restraint for Revenue Cycle Management Market can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Key questions answered by this report:

What are its drivers and restraints of the Revenue Cycle Management Market?

What are the leading Revenue Cycle Management Market products in the market and which companies manufacture them?

Who are the leading Revenue Cycle Management Market companies?

What are their products, developmental candidates and applications?

What is the status of the Revenue Cycle Management Market they are undergoing?

What are the latest news and developments from those companies?

What other companies seem promising within the regions we analyse, having potential to succeed in Revenue Cycle Management Market development, production and marketing?

What are leading companies’ Revenue Cycle Management Market products and what candidates are in their R&D pipelines?

What are the social, technological, economic and political forces affecting the world Revenue Cycle Management Market?

