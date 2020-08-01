The global automatic barriers and bollards market was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The global market is driven by the execution of various technologies, alteration of transport infrastructure, and advancement of commercial real estate. Barrier devices such as fences, bollards, crash barriers, drop arms or boom barriers are installed on roadways, airports, and railways to accurately redirect the vehicles and pedestrians along proper routes.

Automatic barriers and bollards are high security instruments which ensures and regulates the flow of vehicles as well as to withstand high bearing collisions and are generally used on sidewalks such as around homes, outside buildings and in parking lots.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Improved security measures and low-cost safety, are key driver of the global led digital signage market in the forecast period.

Increase in demand of power-efficient, will boost the growth of the market.

Rapid digitalization and automation are expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rise in funding of commercial and government sector, has increased the growth of global automatic barriers and bollards

Cost of barriers and bollards are very expensive, are the key restraint and this hampers the growth of the market.

Lack of power problems and standard policies, abates the growth of the market.

Development of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and quantum dots offer profitable opportunities towards the growth of global automatic barriers and bollards

High investments in transport infrastructure by government promotes unique opportunity to the global automatic barriers and bollards market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global automatic barriers and bollards market are moderately fragmented owing to the presence of large players and local vendors. Major companies include Tata Steel Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, ATG Access Ltd., BBS Barriers, Avians, Trasnpo Industries, Trinity Industries Inc., Hill & Smith, Deltabloc, Centurion Barrier Systems, Valmont Industries Inc., Worldwide Door Automation, BoomGate Systems, Frontier Polymers Ltd., and A-Safe UK Ltd. The market players are engaged in innovating a novel high-tech display with low power consumption to strengthen their market share and gain traction in global marketplace. The companies are engaging in strategies such as improving technology and hiring industry experienced personnel for research and development of electronic display. The companies are also engaged in strategies such as expansions, mergers, acquisitions and product innovation.

The global automatic barriers and bollards market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Push Button

Remote Controlled

RFID Tags Reader

Loop Detectors

Applications

Residential

Commercial

Outdoor

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Overview Global Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

