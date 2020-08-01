The global purpose-built backup appliance market was valued at around USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 10.7% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Growing adoption of cloud-based computing and the rising number of IoT devices is expected to boost the market growth.

A purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is basically a standalone disk-based storage device that is used for storing backup data. PBBAs can restore individual files very rapidly compared with the time needed to load, mount, search, and stream a tape. PBBAs are responsible for improving the backup process by decreasing backup and recovery windows across multiple applications and are less sensitive to network latency. In comparison to tape hardware which is highly mechanical in nature and more error-prone, PBBAs can be used as a primary backup target to reduce backup and restore failures caused by them. PBBA along with storing the backup data also includes features such as compression, automated setup, encryption, deduplication, and maintenance, and redundant hardware components.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Growing trend of data center virtualization and cloud computing is expected to boost the demand for PBBA and thus driving the market growth.

Growing adoption of cloud-based technology at various levels of organizations is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Growth of the IoT market and stringent rules and regulation about data protection and data security such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is anticipated to boost the demand for a storage device and thus propelling the market growth.

Rising adoption of Platform as a Service (PaaS) and cloud in small & medium enterprises has increased the demand for an efficient storage device that can store the backup data. This, in turn, is driving the growth for the market.

Growing demand for maintaining transparency across different departments and flexibility to access data at any time and from anywhere has increased the demand for PBBA and thus fueling the growth of the market.

Shifting organizations preference from traditional ways, rising demand for automated systems and solutions coupled with increasing awareness among organizations to focus on data protection and recovery infrastructure is propelling the market growth.

Growing cyber-security concerns and high costs associated with storage and backup technology has been restraining the market growth.

Increased adoption of data deduplication appliances and growing demand for data analytics is creating opportunities for the vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global purpose-built backup appliance market are Dell, EMC, HPE, IBM, Oracle, Quantum, Actifio, Barracuda Networks, Commvault, Egnyte, ExaGrid, FalconStor Software, FUJITSU, Hitachi Data Systems, iomart Group, Iron Mountain, NetApp, NTT DATA, RACKSPACE, Veritas Technologies, Verizon, and Zetta.

The global purpose-built backup appliance market has been segmented on the basis of

Component

Hardware

Software

System

Open

Mainframe

Professional Services

Integration and Installation

Support and Maintenance

Training

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

End-users

Academia

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utility

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Overview Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

