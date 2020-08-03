The global guitar market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. People around the globe are continuously engaging in leisure activities related to music such as playing guitar. Children are being encouraged to learn music by their parents as a part of extracurricular activity. Additionally, the increasing disposable income of individuals across the world is influencing the adoption of guitars and enrollment of students in musical class. The growing number of events and musical shows are inspiring people to play and learn musical instruments. Due to all these factors there is considerable increase in adoption of guitar, which is contributing to market growth.

The musical instrument guitar consists of six strings which is played by plucking the strings with hands. Acoustic guitar and electric guitar are some of the types of guitars. The body, the headstock, the strings, and the fretboard are the main parts of a guitar. Plastic and wood is usually used to make a guitar. The strings are made of nylon and steel. For many types of music, from rock to classical, the guitars are used. The guitars are of various types depending on the type of music they are used for and how they are made. Traditional types of guitar have a body which is hollow. This gives the guitar the quality, and makes the strings sound louder.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising demand for customised guitars is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

Demand for guitars made from wood and other raw materials is continuously increasing in turn influencing the market growth.

Changing lifestyle and high standards of living of individuals is contributing to the growth of the market.

In the premium segment the competitors are offering customised products which is positively influencing the interest of the consumers.

Rising disposable income of consumers is fuelling the demand for guitars in developed economies.

Increasing number of rock concerts around the globe is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Stringent government regulation on rosewood procurement may hamper the market growth.

Increasing adoption of free music instrument apps may act as a restrain to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global guitar market include C.F. Martin & Company Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Gibson Brands, Hoshino Gakki, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Karl Hofner Gmbh & Co., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Schecter Guitar Research, and Taylor Listug. The competition in the global guitar market is highly intense due to the availability of large number of competitors present in the market.

The global guitar market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Acoustic Guitars

Electric Guitars

Distribution Channels

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

