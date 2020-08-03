The global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to advancement in molecular diagnostic tools and increasing geriatric population.

Molecular diagnostics involves techniques used to analyze biological genes to know the reactions of their cells by applying molecular biology. The technique is used to identify, monitor and diagnose based on suitable therapies. Post analyzing the effects of disease on the patient there are prospects of advising personalized vaccination to avoid harmful effects and controlled amount content for quick recovery.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Quick and effective results with minimal complexities as compared to other means of diagnosis is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing subsidies and funding from government is fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases around the globe is steering the growth of the market.

Strict regulatory framework and faulty diagnostics kits is expected to hamper the market growth.

Globally, higher disposable income and need for timely diagnosis is anticipated to foster growth of the market in forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market includes Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Veridex, LLC, Luminex Corp, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Qiagen N.V, Genomix Biotech, and bioTheranostics

The global molecular diagnostics in infectious disease testing market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Instruments & analyzers

Assays & Reagents

Services & Software Applications

Applications

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

AIDS

TB

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Hospital-acquired Infections

Chlamydia Trachomatis & Neisseria gonorrhoeae (CT/NG)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Others

Techniques

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Microarrays

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

Hybridization

Others

End-users

Hospitals

Private labs

Clinics

Academic Institutes

Laboratories

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

