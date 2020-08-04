The global automotive testing service market is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Automotive testing is the process of inspecting vehicles to make sure that they meet the required industrial standards and certify that the manufactured components are suitable for intended use. This activity can be done before, during or after manufacturing of a component to ensure vehicle performance. Testing is to ensure, effective functioning of all automotive components and systems. Automotive testing is performed for measuring the engine wear, engine oil consumption, fuel dilution and evaporation and clogging of after-treatment systems. Some if the examples of automotive test equipment used are engine dynamometer, vehicle emission test system, wheel alignment tester, chassis dynamometer, fatigue testing, impact testers, tire plunger testers, fogging testers, etc. Increase in growth in automotive industry is projected to fuel the growth in automotive testing market during the forecast period. The market benefits from the rise in stringent safety norms pertaining to safety and fuel efficiency of vehicles for ensuring vehicle roadworthiness, safety, and emission standards.

Rising automation of vehicles and integration of advanced features in modern-age vehicles are propelling the automotive testing service market. Variations in technologies of vehicles and rising number of accidents due to manufacturing faults are anticipated to drive the market. Automotive testing, inspection, and certification services are performed to check roadworthiness of a vehicle. This is a standard procedure performed by governing bodies or government certified agencies to check whether a vehicle is capable to meet the standards regarding vehicle enacted by the governing bodies of a respective country. Standardization for different parameters of a vehicle such as emission limit, number of air bags required, seat belts, and other safety features is driving the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market. Rising number of accidents; increasing integration of automation in vehicles, such as advanced and more sophisticated components and features of a vehicle, and increasing pollution are key factors fuelling the demand for vehicle tasting and inspection. In Europe and North America, stringent rules for periodic vehicle inspection and testing have been enacted to ensure the safety of human lives. These regulations are further boosting the automotive testing service market.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increase in awareness in the end-users regarding safety standards, quality and operational excellence, synchronization of standards, rise in the demand of vehicles in developing countries, increase in production volumes of vehicles globally are considered to drive the global automotive testing service market during the forecast period.

Testing and inspection are mandatory and essential from the perspective of accident safety and emission, yet several consumers avoid undergoing these tests. This, coupled with the lack of internationally accepted standards across all regions, is a major restraint and considered to hamper the growth of the global automotive testing service market during the forecast period.

Development and adoption of new energy vehicles and integration of more internet and artificial intelligence-based technologies are expected to create opportunities and this will boost the global automotive testing service market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The world leading players in the global automotive testing service market include DEKRA, TÜV SÜD Group, Bureau Veritas, Applus Services, SGS Group, Intertek Group, TÜV Rheinland Group, and TÜV Nord Group. Key players operating in the global automotive testing service market have been focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their operations in various regions. Consequently, several service providers are operating in the global automotive testing service market.

The global automotive testing service market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Others

Applications

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Automotive Testing Service Market Overview Global Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Automotive Testing Service Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

