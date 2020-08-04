The global dialer market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 13.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The dialer is an application that is connected to a telephone line. These are used in call centers to automate the process of dialing external phone numbers. These are also used by companies to increase their businesses. The major benefit of using dialers is that it helps improve efficiency and minimize talk time per hour (TTH).

A dialer is a system that is used for placing an outbound call from a contact center to customers. The main focus lies on to reduce the cost of placing phone calls by removing repetitive and error-prone work. These improve the efficiency of the system by directly connecting agents to customers as they become available. In current scenario, dialers are integrated with all kinds of business processes. When a consumer requests a call-back through a website, it’s likely that the call-back is processed by a dialer integrated with CRM, the company websites and other systems.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rapid technological advancements in the field of customer relationship management and integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence into business processes are anticipated to boost market growth.

Increasing focus on delivering enhanced customer experience and reducing costs are major factors fueling the market growth.

Growing verticals such as consumer goods and retail is expected to boost the demand for customer services and thus driving the growth of the market.

Growing focus towards integrating stack technologies into their processes as it enables agents to address customer issues and queries in consistent ways across all communication channels. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Switching from traditional voice services to the unified communication social media with integrated channels, has enabled professionals to retain their customers. Thus, fueling the market growth.

Lack of awareness for the use of advanced technologies and difficulty to integrate with legacy systems have been hindering the growth of the market.

Introduction of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) which help reduce errors and improve the work quality is expected to create opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

The ability of dialers to provide functionalities such as call blending, which enables agents to respond immediately to incoming calls while they make outbound calls is adding opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dialer market are Genesys, Five9 Inc, Avavya, Nuxiba Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., redCloud, Inc, Voicent Communications, Inc Interactive Intelligence, VanillaSoft, SafeSoft Solutions Inc, CallFire Inc, Ytel., InsideSales.com, Double Solutions LLC, and Siemens Enterprise Communications.

The Global Dialer Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Manual Dialer

Preview Dialer

Predictive Dialer

End-users

Government and Public Sector

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and ITES

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Dialer Market Overview Global Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Dialer Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

