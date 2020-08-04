The global hospital management software market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and rising need for amalgamating health records on a single platform is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Information technology has transformed the field of medicine. In the fast-paced medical industry, it is difficult to manage and operate a multi-specialty hospital. A Hospital Management Software is an advanced integrated information system for the management of all the aspects involved in hospital’s operations such as financial, medical, administrative, legal, and compliance. It includes business intelligence, revenue cycle management, and electronic health records. Across the globe, various health organizations have installed hospital management software in order to streamline their business and operation process, better manage projects of all sizes, and boost their work efficiency across the management or board.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with hospital management solutions for data analysis is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Rising adoption of latest technologies such as online report generation that helps in cost cutting and improves the communication with patients is expected to boost the demand for an integrated software. This, in turn, is driving the growth for the market.

Growing demand for maintaining transparency across different departments and flexibility to access data at any time and from anywhere has increased the demand for innovative solutions and thus fueling the growth of the market.

Shifting organizations preference from traditional ways of management, rising demand for automated systems and solutions, and streamlining all the aspects of business management is propelling the market growth.

Growing need to manage regulatory compliance through effective utilization of workforce management systems is propelling the market growth.

Rising expenditure in the healthcare industry and government initiatives to upgrade healthcare facility infrastructure is fueling the market growth.

Growing concerns for data security and high costs of deployment has been restraining the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hospital management software market are NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC., Birlamedisoft, ACG Infotech limited (ACGIL), JVS Group, Infor, AdvantEgde Healthcare Solutions, athenahealth, Inc., MediTouch, Insta Health Solutions, Cognosys, BR Softech, Ricoh India, MediMizer, Trio corporation, Dataman Computer Systems, Stay Staffed Services, Elixir Aid, XIPHIAS Software Technologies, Adroit Infosystems, , GE Healthcare, MocDoc, Plus91 Technologies, and Progressive Techno Solutions.

The Global Hospital Management Software Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Radiology Utilization Management Solution

Event Driven Solution

Bed Management System

Online Registration Solution

Event Driven Patient Tracking

Attendance

Laboratory Equipment Management Solution

Real Time Locating

Deployment

On-premise

Web Based

Cloud Based

End-users

Hospitals

Healthcare Institutions

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Hospital Management Software Market Overview Global Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Hospital Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

