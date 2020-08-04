The organic feed market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach around USD 10.1 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 6.8% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to surging demand for nutrition rich feed across the globe. Shift in agriculture and ranching towards natural and bio-based processes also boosts the growth of the market. Additionally, rise in economic growth is fueling the growth of the market.

Organic feed is an animal feed type which follows the standards used for organic farming. Organic feed is produced by using organic ingredients. These ingredients are grown and developed in a natural way without the use of any fertilizers and pesticides. The organic ingredients are not genetically modified and cannot be fertilized with chemical fertilizers. The organic products and ingredients are mandated to follow the guidelines given by The National Organic Program for its manufacturing.

Organic feed consists of different products. However, it does not include chemical preservatives, any type of medications, and animal by product. Certification for organic feed producers is obtained after two to three years. Organic feeds are used as animal feeds in the global food industry to enable economic production of animal proteins around the world. It ensures the amount of animal protein.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Growing economic growth of the emerging countries across the globe is one of the primary factors boosting the growth of the market.

Increasing availability of various types of organic feeds is raising the customer base which in turn is driving the growth of the market.

Surging demand of organic feed worldwide due to the trend of contract farming or vertical integration is also propelling the growth of the market.

Rising needs for the companies to increase its customer base and market share and to meet the changing requirements of the consumers is encouraging the growth of research & development department for organic feed. Thus, it fuels the growth of the market.

Increasing usage of social media and expense on advertising for creating awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic feed is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global organic feed market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global organic feed market include Cargill Inc, New Hope Liuhe Co.,Ltd., Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Wen’s Food Group, CPP China, BRF S.A. Tyson Foods, Inc. East Hope Group Co Ltd, Ja Zen-Noh Meat Foods Co.,Ltd., Jiangxi Shuangbaotai Industry Co., Ltd., ForFarmers N.V., Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd., Nutreco N.V., Guangdong Haid Group Co., Limited, C. P. Foods, Nonghyup Feed, Inc., Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co., Ltd., and Dachan Food (Asia) Limited. The companies are using strategic acquisitions such as expansions, capital investments, R&D activities, technological advancements, innovative product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

The global organic feed market has been segmented on the basis of

Species

Aquaculture

Ruminant

Horse and Dog

Swine

Poultry

Others

Types

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Organic Feed Market Overview Global Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Organic Feed Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

