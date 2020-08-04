Global Polyurethane Floor Coatings Market by Technology Types, End-use Types and Regions- Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

The polyurethane floor coatings market is predicted to expand, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020–2026.

Polyurethane (PUR and PU) is a polymer composed of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available. Polyurethane polymers are traditionally and most commonly formed by reacting a di- or triisocyanate with a polyol. Since polyurethanes contain two types of monomers, which polymerize one after the other, they are classed as alternating copolymers.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The rise in use of water-borne polyurethane floor coating is an aspect that is driving this market.

Construction industry has witnessed a favorable growth on account of increasing infrastructural developments. Floor coatings are finding increased utilization in construction industry for commercial & industrial applications. Construction industry is expected to witness favorable growth owing to strong economy, proliferation of mega projects, focus on smart cities, and increasing household formation.

rising threat of substitutes such as tiles, carpet, and bamboo flooring are anticipated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Tiles are usually made of raw materials such as glass, sand, and clay. Floor tiles are being preferred over floor coatings in various residential spaces such as flats, apartments, single-family housing units, and others.

The growing population and rapid industrializations are some of the factors that will provide potential openings for floor coating industry. Various countries are increasing their investment in construction and this will help the market to grow in the future.

Competitive Landscape:

The global polyurethane floor coatings market has been fragmented by presence of various regional and global players. Some of the players like Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating System, BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International, Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Company. The competitive rivalry is expected to remain high during the coming years as the key players are consistently engaged in expanding their product portfolio as well as geographical presence globally. Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered and technology used for the production of floor coatings. Major players compete on the basis of application development capability and form strategic partnerships with regional players to minimize the risk of expanding into a new marketplace. Established players such as BASF SE are investing in research & development activities to increase their market offerings, which gives them a competitive edge over other players.

The global polyurethane floor coatings market has been segmented on the basis of

Technology Types

Powder

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Radiation cured

End-use types

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

