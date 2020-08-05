CBD Infused Edible Market Analysis & Outlook 2020-2027: Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the CBD Infused Edible Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor type, distribution channel, application, and regional markets.

A cannabis edible is also known as cannabis-infused food. It is simply a food product that contains cannabinoids, especially tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabidiol is a chemical in the cannabis sativa plant, which is also known as hemp or marijuana. Additionally, 80 chemicals, known as cannabinoids, have been found in the cannabis sativa plant. Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the key active ingredient in marijuana; cannabidiol is also obtained from hemp, which contains only very small amounts of THC.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

· Aphria

· Aurora Cannabis

· Bhang Corporation

· Canopy Growth Corporation

· HEXO

· KIVA CONFECTIONS

· OrganiGram Holdings

· The Valens Company

· Tilray · VCC BRANDS

The CBD infused edible market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing social acceptance of cannabis and increasing the popularity of recreational marijuana. Moreover, increasing the adoption of CBD in different verticals provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, the ban on the use of hemp and cannabis in some countries is projected to hamper the overall growth of the CBD infused edible market.

The global CBD infused edible market is segmented on the basis of source, form, grade and application. On the basis of source, the CBD infused edible market is segmented into hemp and marijuana. Based on form the market is segmented into process oil, distillate, and isolate. Based on grade the market is segmented into food and therapeutic. On the basis of application, the CBD infused edible market is segmented into food and beverage, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceutical, and others.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the CBD Infused Edible Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global CBD Infused Edible Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 CBD Infused Edible Market – By Source

1.3.2 CBD Infused Edible Market – By Form

1.3.3 CBD Infused Edible Market – By Grade

1.3.4 CBD Infused Edible Market – By Application

1.3.5 CBD Infused Edible Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CBD INFUSED EDIBLE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. CBD INFUSED EDIBLE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

