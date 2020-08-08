The global flywheel damper market is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The advancement of technologies, increase in awareness among the people globally which is expected to be the major reason behind the growth of the market.

Flywheel damper is mainly used to provide continuous rotational energy, it is a rotating mechanical device which acts as a continuous flywheel. Flywheel damper is also used for reducing the torsional vibration created by operation of diesel or petrol engine. Flywheel damper reduces the vibration by storing the energy in different half’s masses for the period of time. Flywheel dampers are also used for the controlling the torque and power, at low revolutions. The main components of the flywheel damper are starter ring gear, flange, primary cover, primary mass, arc springs, plain bearing and secondary mass. The torque fluctuations occurred due to the combustion cycle of four stroke engine which causes torsional vibration, are also prevented by the use of flywheel.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Automotive and agriculture industry is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of global flywheel damper market.

Increasing application of flywheel damper in various industries such as automotive, renewable energy sources, and machinery tools are expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the market.

Rapid development in the Information Technology (IT) field and Increasing investments in R&D Vendors are key market trends of the market.

Clinking noise occurring at the time of gear shifting and load changes are the factors which hinder the growth of the market.

Uncontrollable vibration in the vehicles, is a key restraint of the market.

Globally, people are not fully aware of the benefits of the devices which is anticipated to be an obstacle in the growth of the device in the market.

Using flywheel damper in renewable sources of energy such as in solar energy and wind energy for controlling vibrations and in machinery tools industry for handling the torsional vibrations during the combustion cycle are key market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players which operate in the global flywheel damper market are Borg & Beck, Voith, Automotive World, ZF Friedrichshafen, Valeo Service, Schaeffler, LuK, Tibbetts Group, Vibratech, Aisin Asia

With the increasing competition, domestic and global players are forced to focus more on increasing volume of production, innovation, and pricing structure. To achieve these, manufacturers have to continuously look for research and development, strategic acquisition, agreements, and collaborations to develop diverse product which continuously meet the customer demand and to amplify their market share and gain traction in global marketplace. To gain a competitive advantage in different market, key players are focusing on expanding their portfolio to meet customer needs.

The global flywheel damper market has been segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Individual bent spring flywheel damper

One –phase bent spring flywheel damper

Two –phase bent spring flywheel damper

Three –phase bent spring flywheel damper

Application

Automotive industry

Agricultural industry

Machinery tools

Cutting tools

Solar and wind energy

Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Regions

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Flywheel Damper Market Overview Global Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Flywheel Damper Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

