Global Regatta Shoes Market by Product Type, Applications, and Regions-Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

The Global Regatta Shoes market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR, during the forecast period, 2020 to 2026. Surging adoption of healthy lifestyle and growing inclination towards outdoor activities is driving the market growth.

A large number of people around the world, with growing health concerns, are aiming at taking vacation packages that consist of adventure sports such as camping, rafting, rock climbing, scuba diving, and hiking, along with several outdoor physical activities. The lifestyle of urban population worldwide has been observing continuous alternations, with rising participation in adventure tourism as well as leisure vacations. This has further resulted in a massive surge in the need for equipment of adventure trips, such as hiking footwear. These factors are further expected to fuel demand for regatta shoes over the forecast period.

Regatta is an outdoor clothing company. The company’s clothing is amongst the most popular in the leisurewear market, with products consisting of jackets, fleeces, shoes trousers and softshells. Many of Regatta’s clothing are waterproof and/or water repellent. Jackets include; Matt, Hesper, Dover, Thronridge and Icebound. Regatta has clothing for women, men and children. Men’s sizes range from Small to 6XLarge. Women’s sizes range from 8 to 26. Children sizes for boys and girls are available in sizes 3–4 years to 34″. Footwear can also be purchased in Regatta stores. Outdoor and camping accessories are also available for purchasing.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Demand for durable exercise gear has risen which is projected to drive the overall Regatta Shoes market during the forecasted period.

The other factors which are anticipated to drive the global regatta Shoes market, such as rising adoption patterns, new colors, and athletic design of regatta shoes created more adaptability and increased their wear in public settings.

In addition, growing awareness about healthcare and fitness along with increasing disposable income of individuals are expected to propel market growth.

Rising prices of raw material is expected to restrain the market growth, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players include Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Puma SE, Asics Corp, Bata Ltd., Skechers USA Inc, Deichmann, Jack Wolfskin, and Columbia.

Companies are aiming at consistent innovations to personalize and differentiate their product offerings for potential customers. Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by these players to achieve a competitive edge in the market.

The Global Regatta Shoes Market has been segmented on the basis of:

Product Types

Men

Women

Kids

Applications

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retail Stores

Others

Regions

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Regatta Shoes Market Overview Global Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Regatta Shoes Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

