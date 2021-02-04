Compound Camphor Ointment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Application (Pain Relief, Anti-itching, Fungal Infection, Others), Formulation (Internal Use, Topical Use)

Compound camphor ointment is used for relieving pain, irritation, and itching. Camphor is used to relieve chest congestion and inflammatory conditions. Camphor has a wide variety of topical uses due to its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Compound camphor ointment market is anticipated owing to increasing incidence of body pain, swelling muscle relaxant & itching, and chest congestion. However, overdose accidents and government regulations related to the safety and efficacy of the compound camphor ointment hinder market growth. Moreover, ongoing R&D activities related to compound camphor ointment are anticipated to present new opportunities for market growth.

The compound camphor ointment market is segmented on the basis of application and formulation. Based on application the market is segmented as pain relief, anti-itching, fungal infection and others. On the basis of formulation the market is categorized as internal use and topical use.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in compound camphor ointment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The compound camphor ointment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

