Corneal Pachymetry Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Type (Ultrasonic method, Optical method), Application (Glaucoma diagnosis, Refractive surgery),End user (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

Corneal pachymetry is the process of measuring the thickness of the cornea. A pachymeter is a medical device used to measure the thickness of the eye’s cornea. By using the corneal pachymetry, the surgeon will reduce the chances of perforation of the eye and improves surgical outcomes.

The corneal pachymetry market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in the prevalence of glaucoma and eye-related disorders. However, inadequate reimbursement coverage for pachymetry and stringent government regulations are restraining market growth. Moreover, an increase in awareness about eye care is expected to benefit the growth of the market.

The corneal pachymetry market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type the market is segmented as ultrasonic method and optical method. On the basis of application the market is categorized as glaucoma diagnosis and refractive surgery. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in corneal pachymetry market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The corneal pachymetry market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting corneal pachymetry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the corneal pachymetry market in these regions.

