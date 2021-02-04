Curcuminoid Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Curcuminoid Content (More than 94% Curcuminoid Content, More than 80% Curcuminoid Content, Others), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Cosmetic, Others) and Geography

Curcumin is a bioactive compound found in the root of Curcuma longa also known as turmeric. Curcumin (1,7-bis-(4-hydroxy-3-methoxyphenyl)-hepta-1,6-diene-3,5-dione), a lipophilic polyphenol may work as an anticancer, antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging agent as suggested by several in vitro, in vivo studies and clinical trials. Curcumin is synthesized by Pabon?s reaction using vanillin and acetyl acetone in the presence of boric oxide

Curcuminoid Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the shift of end users from synthetic products to natural products due to rising awareness. Moreover, growing demand for OTC curcumin supplements will further supplement the market growth. Furthermore, innovations in pharmaceutical & skincare products using curcumin will offer lucrative opportunities in the market. However, presence of cheaper synthetic food products will impede the market growth in the study period.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00024698

The global Curcuminoid Market is segmented on the basis of curcuminoid content, and application. Based on curcuminoid content, the market is segmented as ? 94% curcuminoid content, ? 80% curcuminoid content and others. The application segment is divided into pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cosmetic and others.

The report covers key developments in the Curcuminoid Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Curcuminoid Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Curcuminoid Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Curcuminoid Market.

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00024698

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.