Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Outlook To 2025: Key Players Ognibene Power SPA, The Bosch group, Volvo AB, Daimler AG

Latest market study on “Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Electric Power Steering (EPS) and Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)), Application (Medium Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) – Global Analysis and Forecast?, the Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering market volume is estimated to reach 955,233 units by 2025 from 12,792 units in 2016. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering market, the segmentation is based upon need for Commercial Vehicle (CV) active power steering to improve security and provide an additional steering module to turn the vehicle. Commercial Vehicle (CV) active power steering market is expected to bid big share in 2020, with major OE`s implementing this technology in most of the heavy duty commercial vehicles.

The advanced active power steering are known to be highly compatible with the advanced assistance systems and therefore in the years to come it may witness numerous improvised and novel assistance functions for steering, that presently are under development. These assistance functions when integrated with the steering systems can generate a significant improvisation in the assistance systems which can be further enhanced by the integration of steering data with the assistance functions.

North America and Europe are the prominent regions in Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable implementation of Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering technology in different application segment. Rapidly growing logistics economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in e-commerce will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market.

Some of the leading Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering market players are tedrive steering systems GmbH, Ognibene Power SPA, The Bosch group, Volvo AB, Daimler AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

The report segments the global Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering market as follows:

Global Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market – By Type

– Electric Power Steering (EPS)

– Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Global Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market – By Application

– Medium Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

