Smart Cities Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025: ABB, Accenture, Cisco, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Schneider Electric and Siemens

Latest market study on “Smart Cities Market to 2025 by Industry Verticals (Smart Infrastructure, Smart Governance, Smart Education, Smart Transportation, Smart Healthcare and Smart Energy) – Global Analysis and Forecast?, The global Smart cities market accounted for US$ 773.19 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.08% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 3651.49 Bn in 2025. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The smart infrastructure technology has significantly changed over time, and various disciplines such as building automation for facility and emergency response management, building energy optimization, parking management, and in-building communication systems, are now being widely adopted. Furthermore, Green building initiatives have taken up a center stage across many countries, especially across the Europe, North America, and APAC region. Focus on reduction in energy consumption and concerns over proliferation of environmental wastes are the major driving factors for development of Smart city. Transportation is another major growing focus area during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Cities Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Smart city market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The Smart Cities Market report also provide PEST analysis for all regions, and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The global smart cities market for the industry verticals is fragmented into smart healthcare, smart infrastructure, smart governance, smart transportation, smart energy, and smart education. The segmentation is based upon various aspects of smart cities. Smart infrastructure accounts largest market share of smart cities industry verticals market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The concept of smart infrastructure is an approach that is contemporary in urban planning and design for sustainable infrastructure development because of its integrated ICT approach adopted for sustainable development. As the adoption and deployment of smart objectives wide spreads across the globe, the market for each individual industry vertical in smart cities market is also anticipated to grow.

Technology integration helps cities to improve efficiency, enhance their economic potential, reduce costs, open the door to new business and services, and improve the living conditions of its citizens. A key condition for value creation through integration is the compatibility of technologies; which is best achieved through common and consensus-based standards that ensure interoperability.

Some of the major players influencing smart cities market are ABB, Accenture, Cisco, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Schneider Electric and Siemens, among others.

