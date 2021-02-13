Companion Animal Vaccines Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Canine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines), Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Other Vaccines) and Geography

Companion animals such as dogs, cats, and horses are growing as a part of the urban population Animals, just like humans, suffer from a range of infectious diseases. As veterinary medicine has advanced, prevention of disease has become a priority. One of the best means of prevention is by creating immunity in the animal. This is usually achieved by vaccination. Vaccination also reduces the amount of pharmaceutical treatments (such as antibiotics) used to control established diseases and, in many instances, has prevented long term suffering and death. Examples of diseases which can be prevented by vaccination are shown in the table below.

It was estimated that, U.S spends around 25% of its total expenditure on veterinary care which includes medicines and vaccines. The growing expenditures on veterinary care is anticipated to fuel industry. Moreover, rising incidents of animal bites, animal welfare campaigns and favorable government initiatives are expected to boost the companion animal vaccines market size growth.

The Global Companion Animal Vaccines Market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. The market by type is bifurcated into canine vaccines and feline vaccines. The market by technology is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other vaccines.

– Zoetis

– Merck Animal Health

– Boehringer Ingelheim

– Elanco

– Ceva

– Virbac

– Vetoquinol

– Phibro Animal Health

– Hester

– Hipra

– Idt Biologika

