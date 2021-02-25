Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2025

This is major because these modern technologies were cost-efficient, optimized data transmission, and scalable cellular coverage. The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is accounted to US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 28746.5 Mn by 2025.

The operations throughout various industries including agriculture, manufacturing, oil & gas among others have lately realized the need to transform their agile back-end infrastructure to efficiently manage and comply with the evolving IoT initiatives and solutions. At present, the majority of the IoT devices are using the already existing network connections such as Zigbee, cellular, Wi-Fi and other proprietary technologies. As the conventional mobile network comprised of functional performances that could not meet the transforming IoT landscape concerning data output, cost efficiencies and coverage areas, the industry players promoted LPWAN. The explosive growth in penetration of IoT devices over the past few years has escalated the demand for LPWAN technology deployments.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market based on connectivity technology. Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is broadly segmented into four segments- Connectivity Technology, Services, Applications, and End-user. Based on Connectivity Technology the market is further segmented into LoRaWAN, Sigfox, NB-IoT, Wi-SUN, Weightless and Others. By Services, the market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Further, by application, the market is sub-segmented into Smart Streetlight, Smart Metering, Smart Building, Smart Waste Management, Smart Parking, Asset Management & Tracking, and Others. By End-user, the market is segmented into Smart City, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Agriculture, Consumer Electronics, and Others.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market scenario and forecasts the market until 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to high adoption of IoT by diverse industries. Also, rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant government initiatives for the adoption of IoT is propelling the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market. The North America region is expected to lead the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market during the forecast period however, Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR.

