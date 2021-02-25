Passive Optical Network Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over (2020-2025)

In the research study on passive optical network market, we have segmented the market on basis of technology, network element, application, and geography. Under the segmentation scope, the technology segment consists of Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON), and Others. The network element segment includes Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Line Terminal (OLT), and Optical Power Splitters. Similarly, the application segment for passive optical network market is classified into Residential Service (FTTH), Business Service (Other FTTx), and Mobile Backhaul.

GLOBAL PASSIVE OPTICAL NETWORK MARKET – COMPANY PROFILES

Adtran Inc.

Adva Optical Networking SE

Calix, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

The passive optical network market is applicable for data-centric networks, as well as full-service voice, data and video networks. Ultimately, they can offer the largest bandwidth at the lowest cost. The organizations nowadays are looking for enhanced technological solutions to improve efficiency of the data transmission operations and lessen the Capex and Opex. In addition, the demand for solutions that furnish higher bandwidth along with increased network security and reliability is also scaling up the demand among the large as well as small and medium enterprises across the globe. In order to meet the growing demand for enhanced solutions, the passive optical network providers are matching the system with LAN, which is increasing the data transmission rate (more than 1Gbps per end point) and makes the solution cost effective and flexible.

The POLAN is much more secured and reliable as the data transmitted cannot be tapped, and can transmit data over a longer area, up to 20 kms which was restricted to 100 meters in copper based LAN. The passive optical network market in APAC for the EPON technology is growing at CAGR of 3.28% and is expected to reach US$ 7.27 Bn in 2025 from 5.97 Bn in 2017.

The increase in adoption of cloud computing and cloud based services, significantly demands for high bandwidth data transmission, with secured and reliable network over a larger area, which is achieved through deployment of passive optical networks. The passive optical network market is foreseen to be the promising in the near future owing to rapid integration of workstations with cloud in the developing countries across the globe.

North America being a technological and manufacturing hub, would be one of the major regions that would witness the implications of passive optical network technology. An OLT is being widely adopted in the fibre optic access networks as it efficiently reduces the network construction costs, infrastructures for the fibres, and the subsequent network complexities. It also ensures high bandwidth and efficient integrations to the FTTx networks. This would ensure a high growth in the passive optical network market.

Geographically, in the North America is estimated to account for the maximum market share in 2017 in the passive optical network market, government support, and a supportive ecosystem of industries. With the increasing demand from customer for high quality products and services, companies are constantly innovating to serve their customer in the best possible way.The factors that might hinder in the growth of the passive optical network market are, The less range of data transmission and less bandwidth is impacting negatively on the growth of the passive optical network market as the large enterprises as well as small and medium enterprises are demanding for high bandwidth to increase the business and optimize the efficiency of work structure.

