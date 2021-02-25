Surgical Scalpel Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2025

“The global surgical scalpels market is expected to reach US$ 759.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 554.8 in 2016. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020-2025.” North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period.

The demand for surgical scalpels in the region is anticipated to increase during the forecast years owing to factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures in the region. Thus, there is a vast potential for the surgical scalpel market to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

Technological Advancements in the field of Surgical scalpel

In recent years, there has been a considerable developments in the field of medicine. The growing of surgical procedures have increased the demand of surgical instruments. Surgical scalpel offers benefits such as, performing surgical procedures with ease, accuracy. The advancements in the field of surgical procedures have also increased the development of surgical scalpels. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of scalpels for the performance of surgeries. For example, in April 2016, David Oliva Uribe developed the smart scalpel in Brussels, Belgium, which has no edge, a sensor-rich sphere at the tip, and instead of having the capability to cut people open, it can differentiate between cancerous tumors and normal brain tissue. The tool’s especially useful when locating early stage tumors which is similar to the healthy tissue.

Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures

The rise of the surgical procedures have also increased the use of surgical equipment to perform the surgery. Factors such as rising work pressure, stress, improper eating habits, heredity, and exposure to chemicals among others, causes chronic diseases. Surgical scalpel procedures have been opted by men on a large scale in the past few years. Since men are more prone to baldness, they hold maximum share as the users of surgical scalpel procedures. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the rise in several cosmetic surgeries have become one of the major factors for the market growth. Thus growing surgical procedures and rise in the awareness are expected to boost the surgical scalpel market in the coming years.

Increase in the Risk of Injury Due to Scalpels

Surgical blades and scalpels are among the most common and simple surgical devices used for the surgery since ages. If the patient is opting for the surgery, it is necessary to obtain essential knowledge about the procedure and the technician who is going to perform the procedure, since the procedure is complicated in nature and requires utmost care post-surgery.

Scalpel blade injury is among the top five common kinds of sharps injuries, second to needle-stick injuries. For instance, in March 2017, the incidence rate of scalpel blade injuries, is 662 per 100,000 scalpels removed. Scalpel injuries signify a multi-faceted risk as they cause mechanical injury and expose both the injured worker and the patient to the risk of contracting blood borne infection.

