Surgical Suture Market Has Higher Mortality Rates By 2025

Surgical sutures are medical devices that are generally used for the surgical procedures or during the surgical treatment for wound closures. The wounds are closed with stitches made up of the silk threads and other synthetic polymers. Market players and the researchers have developed novel sutures such as absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Sutures are used for sewing the incisions made during the surgical procedures or the cuts and wounds occurred during the accidents or injuries.

In our study, we have segmented the surgical sutures market by product, and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. The absorbable sutures is further classified as natural sutures and synthetic sutures. The application segment is classified as cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, gynecology surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries and others. Geographically, the South and Central America market for surgical scalpels is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and Rest of South and Central America.

The surgical sutures market in South and Central America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for surgical sutures in South and Central America is anticipated to reach US$ 526.9 Mn in 2025. The market has been experiencing a gradual growth rate during the previous years and is expected to experience similar trend in the coming years. Argentina hold the largest market for the surgical sutures in this region. Factors such as increasing focus of market players for manufacturing the surgical sutures due to the rise in the road accidents and aesthetic procedures that are leading to the rise in general surgeries and orthopedic surgeries are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

The market for surgical sutures in South and Central America occupies the smallest part of the surgical sutures market as compared to the others regions across the world. The market is likely to grow with a good space due to rise in international conferences & meetings, rise in medical tourism and technological advancement for the surgical sutures. The developments has enabled to develop the absorbable sutures which can get dissolved easily in the body by the enzymes present in the tissue. The products properties have enhanced the advancements in the field of surgical sutures have resulted in the growth of surgical sutures market.

