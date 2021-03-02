E-Prescribing Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

E-Prescribing is known as a process of electronically producing and sending prescription order. This helps the physicians and other medical practitioners to send an electronic prescription directly to a pharmacy store. This technology improves the accuracy and enhances patient safety and quality of care. Since the prescription is electronically generated, the chances of confusion due to handwriting can be reduced and can be easily interpreted by the pharmacist.

Need to reduce the healthcare expenses along with the focus towards reducing the errors associated in the medication are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the need for electronic healthcare records are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Allscripts

eClinicalWorks

General Electric Company

athenahealth, Inc.

Henry Schein

Daw Systems, Inc.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Surescripts

NewCrop, LLC

Change Healthcare

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global E-Prescribing

Compare major E-Prescribing providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for E-Prescribing providers

Profiles of major E-Prescribing providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for E-Prescribing -intensive vertical sectors

E-Prescribing Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner E-Prescribing Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

E-Prescribing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global E-Prescribing market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the E-Prescribing market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of E-Prescribing demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and E-Prescribing demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the E-Prescribing market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to E-Prescribing market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global E-Prescribing market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

E-Prescribing market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

