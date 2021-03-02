Patient Portal Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

A patient portal is an online application which enables to maintain the data of patients. Healthcare professionals, patients, and pharmacists have access to this portal at any time and at any place. These portals allow patients to have access on numerous data points that include lab results, immunizations, physician notes, health histories, and discharge reviews. These portals are helpful at the time of emergency when a patient is unconscious & for routine check-ups; and reduces the time of the patient & the physician.

Growing adoption of patient portal solutions in the healthcare facilities, acceptance of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers & providers, increasing utilization of EHR solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, growing focus on value-based medicine and cloud-based patient portal solutions are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

athenahealth, Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

Medfusion Inc

NXGN Management, LLC

Patient Portal Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Patient Portal Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Patient Portal Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

