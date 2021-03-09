Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market Future Forecast Report 2020 with Latest Industry Developments 2027

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market is a complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. The Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market accounted to USD 0.70 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis:

The global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market are AST Products, Inc., BASF SE, BioInteractions Ltd, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., BioCote Limited, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Hydromer Inc., Kraton Corporation, Arch Lonza, Troy Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sono-Tek Corp., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International, Diamond Vogel, The Dow Chemical Company, Polyone Corporation, DuPont, AK Coatings Inc., Sciessent LLC, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market

Antimicrobial coating is a process of applying a covering comprising antimicrobial agents such as biocides or silver nanoparticles. Antimicrobial coatings are principally used in medical devices with the aim to prevent the growth of microorganisms. The medical devices include which are undergoing the coatings procedure are catheters, surgical instruments, implantable devices, mandrels & molds, and elastomeric seals and others.

Major market drivers and restraints: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market

Expanding Awareness About Hospital-Acquired Infections

Favorable Research and Funding Environment

Technological Advancements in Antimicrobial Coatings

Limitations of Silver Ion Coatings

Nonexistence of FDA Guidelines and Regulations for Antimicrobial Coating Techniques

Growing Number of Free Trade Agreements

Market Segmentation: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market

By product the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into antimicrobial coatings, hydrophilic coatings, drug-eluting coatings, anti-thrombogenic coatings, and others.

On the basis of device type the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into implantable devices, catheters, surgical instruments, other devices.

By material the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into metallic coatings, and non-metallic coatings.

Metal coatings are further sub-segmented into silver, copper, and other metallic coatings.

Non-metallic coatings are again sub-segmented into polymeric coatings, and organic coatings.

On the basis of application the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into orthopedics, general surgery, dentistry, cardiovascular, gynecology, and others.

On the basis of end-user the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

