TRANSCRITICAL CO2 SYSTEMS MARKET SHOWING IMPRESSIVE GROWTH : EMERSON, DANFOSS AND BALTIMORE AIRCOIL COMPANY

For generating the Transcritical Co2 Systems Market report; various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information are used. This collected information is tested and verified by the market experts before offering it to the end user. These include latest trends, Transcritical Co2 Systems Market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. This Transcritical Co2 Systems Market report comprises of fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, Transcritical Co2 Systems Market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2025

Growing Demand from Supermarkets and Food Processing Industry, Increasing Threats of Ozone Depletion and Global Warming, is expected to drive the market for global transcritical CO2, market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2025

European markets include Germany, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Sweden. The European transcritical carbon dioxide system market is expected to grow considerably due to the recent F-Gas regulatory / HFC phased disposal plan that mandates that HFC refrigerant usage should be reduced by almost half by 2025. It is one of the end-user entities that has already transitioned to a refrigeration system based on a transcritical carbon dioxide system, such as Tesco (UK) and Metro AG (Germany).

Danfoss A/S

Panasonic Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ALFA LAVAL

Bitzer SE

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Carel Industries S.p.A

Carnot Refrigeration

Increasing Threats of Ozone Depletion and Global Warming

Due to the human activity or the chemical made by the humans which consists of bromine or chlorine are usually known as Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) and also due to the ultraviolet rays. Bromine and Chlorine depletes the ozone layer at a very high speed by removing an atom from the ozone molecule. As thousands of ozone molecules can be broken down by just one molecule of chlorine. Ozone depleting substances consists of Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), methyl chloroform and carbon tetrachloride, Hydrochlorofluoro carbons (HCFCs). Rising awareness regarding these factors, is fueling the demand for the environment friendly alternative such as Transcritical CO2.

The transcritical CO2 market is segmented into two notable segment which are End users and Geography.

On the basis of End Users, the market is segmented into retail, food processing industries, ice skating rinks, marine, transportation and household appliance.

On the basis of Geography, the market is segmented into (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

1 Transcritical CO2 Market Overview

2 Global Transcritical CO2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Transcritical CO2 Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Transcritical CO2 Consumption by Regions

5 Global Transcritical CO2 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Transcritical CO2 Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transcritical CO2 Business

8 Transcritical CO2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Transcritical CO2 Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

