Thermal Energy Storage Market to Reach $7,472.9 Million by 2023

In 2017, the global thermal energy storage marketreached $3,000.9 million and is predicted to attain $7,472.9 million in 2023, advancing at a 15.9% CAGR during 2018–2023. The market is growing due to the supportive government incentives for promoting the adoption of thermal energy storage systems, rising demand for balanced power supply, increasing number of concentrated solar power (CSP) plants, and surging requirement for thermal energy storage systems for heating, ventilation, & air conditioning (HVAC) applications. Thermal energy storage systems allow the storage of excess thermal energy and its utilization during peak requirement.

When application is taken into consideration, the thermal energy storage market is categorized into power generation, combines heating and cooling, and others (research & development activities and micro-grid). The combined heating & cooling category accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period, both in terms of value and volume, and is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The category is classified into industrial, commercial & residential, and others, among which, the commercial & residential type held the largest volume share of the market in 2017.

The rising requirement for thermal energy storage systems for HVAC application is another key driving factor of the thermal energy storage market. Since the past few years, the consumption of power for district cooling and heating purposes, facilitated by HVAC systems, has increased significantly. Because of the limited availability of independent HVAC systems for commercial and residential buildings, these facilities depend on power utilities for meeting the energy requirements. Attributed to this, the power utility companies are increasingly setting up thermal energy storage systems for meeting the cooling and heating needs of these buildings.

A key driving factor of the thermal energy storage market is the increasing number of CSP plants. The requirement for electricity is rising rapidly due to swift urbanization across the globe. This is further leading to the deployment of various types of energy-generating utilities, including CSP plants. According to China’s National Energy Administration, about 111 CSP projects are underway, with a capacity of about 9 GW. Moreover, in India, two plants in Rajasthan and Gujarat are being installed with a cumulative capacity of 225 MW.

Thermal Energy Storage Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global thermal energy storage market are Abengoa Solar S.A., SolarReserve LLC, CALMAC, BrightSource Energy Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Company, Caldwell Energy Company, Cryogel, DC PRO Engineering, CRISTOPIA Energy Systems, and Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd.

