China to launch the Mars operation in July in the face of Coronavirus pandemic 

Among China’s plans was the launch of interplanetary services this July, but the outbreak of Coronavirus seem to slow down this activity. However, China will go ahead in carrying out its anticipated mission amid of Coronavirus.

The virus originated from Wuhan, a city in China. It spread fast like a bushfire in Chinese soil, but thanks to the medical team of China as they were able to manage the situation by imposing a quarantine on those infected. The government forced to send workers home to prevent physical contact, which is the primary method that the virus spread. It can be seen clearly as the figures of those infected with the virus reduced in a period.

The current situation in China looks good, and this will enable them to carry on with the mission of taking an orbiter and a rover to the Red Planet. The workforce in manufacturing space ships and launch automobiles for experiments went ahead with their work amidst of the pandemic.

Figures of those infected were able to reduce due to strict adherence to precautionary measures like covering nose with masks, banning the use of elevators, serving lunch in lone boxes, and spraying the building with chemicals. According to sources, workers at Xichang Satellite Launch Center situated in Sichuan province are back and working on the coming launches.

Following all measures imposed, the World Health Organization can save many from contacting Coronavirus. China is unique on its own as it adhered firmly to those measures. As we speak, there are two rocket launches under preparation in Wenchang, China. Specialists will experiment with a new crewed spaceship in the coming month (April).

The Long March 5 Rocket that came back successfully from its flight in December will be of use while launching the operation. It began in July 2017 but did not succeed as it grounded the rocket for more than two years.

The progress of the rocket to be used during the Mars operation is good, having successful engine tests done in January. Late January, the rover mission successfully went through the space environment. Developed by reasonable means, the Mars expedition seems to be on the lane despite a lack of official comments.

If there is hardly a hit, commercial space firm in China in Space, it has its headquarters in Wuhan City, which was the epicenter of Coronavirus and has been on lockdown for more than a month. Space plans for conducting 4-5 launches will fail to take place due to the lockdown of Wuhan, where there are its working offices.