NASA is advised to try landing on the moon by 2028 and not by 2024, as planned earlier on

The team is requested to ensure that they attain this objective perfectly to help humans explore Mars in the 2030s. This is per the authorization bill that was launched on 24th January by the leadership of HCSST (House Committee on Space, Science & Technology). Other main factors that the bill attends to include extending ISS (International Space Station operations that go beyond 2024 up to 2028.

This will enable the gateway space station proposed by NASA to be built in one of the numerous locations suggest in Earth to moon space. They shall also launch a one-piece Artemis human moon lander instead of several segments for assembly in the space. The bill was introduced by Kendra Horn (chair is space subcommittee) and designated HR 5666. The bill suggests that moon landing in the year 2028 should be included in the plans of the larger moon to Mars landing program.

The Red Planet program is believed to enable humans to land on the orbit of Mars by 2033, and later on, allow surface missions. HR 5666 additionally hopes for added flexibility in the location of the gateway, opening up earth to moon gravitationally stable locations between the two. The small space location shall provide space for test-bed for the systems and serve as the operational techniques center for Mars missions.

HR 5666 also calls for the moon to Mars program office that should be developed 60 days after the bill becomes an approved law. The program director shall report to both the agency associate administrator of human operations & exploration mission directorate, and the associate administrator of NASA.

The transportation vessel seems to be a top priority since HR 5666 suggests that the first formulation activities on the transportation vessel are completed by 180 days after the legislation of the bill. The overall plan and architecture on the Mars missions should be completed in 120 days, and the funding of the moon to mars program should be done in 270 days. The bill also requests Bridenstine to formulate and supply to Congress a contingency program, which includes the implementation timeline for promised team access to the ISS (International Space Station) up to when certified commercial team transportation services are occurring, in the situation where the providence of those are unavailable or delayed.