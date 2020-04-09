Global Healthcare It Integration Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2020-2026 Know About Brand Players |Epic Systems Corporation (US), Dell Technologies (US), Allscripts (US), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), Athena health (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Conduent (US)
Global Healthcare It Integration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.00 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 18.45 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for a single place for Patient’s Record.
Healthcare it integration report is a well-generated market report which helps achieve comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This report deals with plentiful aspects of the healthcare it industry. The CAGR values covered here estimates the fluctuation about the rise or fall of demand for the specific forecasted period with respect to investment. A comprehensive market study and analysis of trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics underlined in this report assists businesses in drawing the strategies about sales, marketing, advertising, and promotion.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the healthcare it integration market are Optum Inc. (US), Cerner (US), Cognizant (US), Change Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Dell Technologies (US), Allscripts (US), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), Athena health (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Conduent (US), Infor (US), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (India), Wipro Limited (India), Conifer Health Solutions, LLC (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Inovalon (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Leidos (US), Softheon (US), Omnicell (US), and Ciox Health (US).
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Mercom Capital Group, llc announced that they have received $ 2 billion in Digital Health (Healthcare Information Technology) This is Biggest investment in Healthcare information Technology this will change market dynamics as it will make mercom biggest player in the market. .
- In April 2019, – Kyruus, today announced that Prisma Health formed from the merger of Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health. With this Merger Prisma Health has becomeSouth Carolina’s largest health system and after this merger Prisma Health has become one of the major player in US.
Competitive Analysis:
Global healthcare it integration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare it integration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Healthcare It Integration Market
- By Type
- Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
- Implementation Services
- Training Services
- Products
- Interface/Integration Engines
- Medical Device Integration Software
- Media Integration Solutions
- Other Integration Tools
- Services
- By End User
- Hospital Integration
- Medical Device Integration
- Lab Integration
- Clinics Integration
- Radiology Integration
- By applications
- Medical device integration
- Healthcare center integration.
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacifi
- Middle East & Africa
