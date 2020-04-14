Thermal Ceramics Market 2019 Analysis, Size, Top Companies, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

This Thermal Ceramics Market research report is focused on providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Scope:

The scope of the study includes discussion of current and upcoming trends of thermal ceramics. In addition, raw material analysis, product life cycle analysis and competitive landscape will also be included within the scope of this study. Furthermore, understanding the demand as well as supply side of the market trends of thermal ceramics, and tracking the future growth potential of the market will also be covered under the scope of the study.

On the basis of material type, the thermal ceramics market has been segmented into fiber, fired refractory and microporous. No other material type of thermal ceramics has been considered in this study.

Within type of thermal ceramics, we have considered ceramic fiber, insulating firebrick and others. Others include monolithics and crucibles. Apart from the mentioned types, no other types of thermal ceramics have been considered in this study.

Within temperature range of thermal ceramics, we have included up to 1,000å¡C, 1,000å¡C to 1,600å¡C, and more than 1,600å¡C. Apart from these mentioned temperature ranges, no other temperature ranges are taken under the scope of this report.

Under application of thermal ceramics, we have included fire protection products, refractory solutions, high temperature insulation paper, coatings and cements. Apart from these mentioned applications, no other applications of thermal ceramics are considered in this study.

Under end-user industry, thermal ceramics having applications in industries including power generation, mining and metal processing, chemicals, manufacturing, and others (aerospace and marine) have been considered under the scope of this report. Apart from these mentioned end users, no other end users of thermal ceramics are taken under consideration within the scope of this report.

Estimated values are based on manufacturersåÕ total revenues. For calculating volume metric, kilotons have been used as base unit. Therefore, volume has been presented in Kilotons. 1 kiloton is equivalent to 1,000,000 kg or 2,204,622.6 pounds.

Report Includes:

– 188 tables

– An overview of the global market and technologies for thermal ceramics

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Characterization and quantification of thermal ceramics market by type, material type, temperature range, application and region

– Assessment of market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints and opportunities and discussion on future outlook and expectations from thermal ceramics industry

– A look at key issues in global thermal ceramics market and information on patents granted or filed related to thermal ceramics materials

– Evaluation of current market size, market forecast to 2024, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including AGC Inc., IBIDEN Co. Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials and Unifrax

Summary

The global thermal ceramics market was valued at REDACTED in 2018. It is expected to increase to REDACTED in 2024 at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2019 to 2024. In terms of volume, this market was valued at REDACTED in 2018, and it is expected to increase to REDACTED in 2024 at a CAGR of REDACTED. In this report, the global thermal ceramics market has been segmented by material type, type, temperature range, application, end-user industry and region.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the thermal ceramics market in terms of both value and volume. On the basis of value and volume, the region held respective shares of REDACTED and REDACTED in the global thermal ceramics market in 2018. Dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the thermal ceramics market is attributed to factors such as widespread use of thermal ceramics in the metal processing industry, growing usage of thermal ceramics in the chemicals and manufacturing sectors, especially in China, and growing usage of thermal ceramics in power generation sector in South Asia. China is the largest market for thermal ceramics in Asia-Pacific. In 2018, on the basis of value and volume, China held shares of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively, of the Asia-Pacific thermal ceramics market.

The major players in the thermal ceramics market include Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Unifrax (U.S.), IBIDEN Co. Ltd. (Japan), Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd. (China).

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Thermal Ceramics Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share.

