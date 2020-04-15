Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market Future Growth By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Ð Forecast To 2026

This Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market research report is focused on providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Scope::

The Asia-Pacific embedded systems market is segmented based on component, application and country. Based on components, the embedded systems market is primarily categorized into hardware and software. The hardware components considered under the Report Scope: include: Processor IP, MPU/MCU (microcontrollers and microprocessors), RAM, flash memory, digital signal processors (DSP), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), field processing gate arrays (FPGA), embedded boards and embedded hardware design. The software component of the market has been categorized into Operating Systems (OS), software development and testing tools, and middleware and open-source software and tools. The embedded systems market segmented on the basis of applications has been categorized into consumer, communications, enterprise and other.

The report also provides detailed information on embedded systems market across key countries in the region such as China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea and others.

The report also includes a chapter describing the major players in the market. It explains the major drivers, competitive landscape and current trends in the embedded systems market.

The report does not consider chips developed for specialized markets such as set-top boxes. It also excludes IP and electronic design automation (EDA) tools used for hardware development.

Report Includes:

– 40 tables

– An overview of the Asia-Pacific market and technologies for embedded systems

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country specific data and analysis for China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia

– Coverage of history and definition, embedded systems development cycle and future trends within the industry

– Snapshot of unique features of embedded systems

– Complete understanding of operating systems, middleware and software development and testing tools

– Detailed description of microcontrollers and microprocessors, flash memory and digital signal processors

– Profiles of key players in the market, including Analog Devices, Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies, Intel Corp., Kontron AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV and Texas Instruments Inc.

Summary:

An embedded system is a combination of computer hardware and software, which is either fixed in capability or programmable, that is designed for a specific application or for specific functions within a larger system. Industrial machines, agricultural and process industry devices, automobiles, medical equipment, cameras, household appliances, airplanes, vending machines, toys and mobile devices are all possible applications areas for an embedded system.

Embedded technology will continue to evolve, and the emergence of open standards will continue to drive growth in the market. IoT, which promises to connect every device, is expected to be a dominant force in the future. Several companies have introduced their products and are ramping up the volume.

Several key trends are affecting the overall market. The embedded systems market for hardware components is growing mature and some cutting-edge products, such as memory devices (RAM and Flash), have already been reduced to commodities. Nearly every segment considered in this report is under pricing pressure and manufacturers are seeking new revenue models.

The Asia-Pacific market for embedded systems is largely driven by factors such as significant growth in consumer electronics demand, growing Internet of Things (IoT), growing connected cars market and increasing usage of robotics. However, the market for embedded systems in the Asia-Pacific region is restrained due to increasing security concerns towards embedded systems.

The Asia-Pacific embedded systems market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2017. The market for the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2023. The Asia-Pacific embedded technology market includes both hardware and software. With $REDACTED billion in revenue in 2017, the hardware segment accounted for the maximum market share, while software accounted for $REDACTED billion. The hardware and software segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion and $REDACTED billion, respectively, by 2023.

Based on applications, the embedded systems market has been categorized into consumer, communications, enterprise and others. The consumer and communications markets account for more than REDACTED% of the overall market. The enterprise application of the embedded systems market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, and is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

The market data for embedded systems has also been provided for several key countries in the Asia- Pacific region such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and others. China accounted for the maximum share of the market, amounting to $REDACTED billion in 2017. The dominance of China in the embedded systems market is primarily due to the large users and vendors base for consumer electronics and digital devices. In addition, China is also the worldës largest telecom equipment market.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in theAsia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market is likely to grow. Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Technologies Market.

