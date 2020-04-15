GLOBAL CLOUD RADIO ACCESS NETWORK (C-RAN) MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The Cloud RAN market is expected to hold a potential growth, due to the growing industry need for ensuring compliance with corporate and government regulations.

– Reduction in charges related to Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX), and convenient 4G and 5G accessibility is expected to drive the growth of the market.

– The market is expected to grow considerably with the proliferation of intelligent wireless devices along with the growth of the LTE market.

– Over the next two to three years, mobile network operators’ most pressing issues will be maximizing the value of mobile networks, constructing future-facing mobile access networks, and future service innovation.

Scope of the Report

Cloud Radio Access Network is an evolution of the current wireless communication system and uses the latest common public radio interface (CPRI) standard, coarse or dense wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM / DWDM) technology and millimeter-wave (MM wave) transmission for long-distance signals. It is a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture for radio access networks (RAN) that enables the large-scale deployment having collaborative radio technology support along with real-time virtualization capabilities, that can take advantage of advanced remote antennae or radio head techniques and SDN (software-defined network) approaches.

Key Market Trends

The 5G Network is Expected to Lead a Significant Growth

– As capacity demands driven by growing internet data traffic increases, 5G aims to speed up data communication by up to three times as compared to 4G/LTE. The key use case driving the development of 5G is the enhancement of mobile broadband services.

– With CloudRAN, the network capabilities of wireless base stations can be more easily opened through virtualized containers. CloudRAN’s capability opening function will continue to evolve from simple APIs to complex APIs which are scenario-based and Internetized.

– Mobile data transport architectures are evaluated based on characteristics such as agility, time to market, cost-effectiveness, operational & architectural simplicity, expandability, and flexibility.

– Energy consumption and physical size are also key factors in the development of new network architecture, power and space as are expensive and scarce resources at base station sites.

Europe Region is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– The first half of 2019 was dominated by the activities of the European mobile network operators- where the Altice sale reached its inference. Vodafone announced the potential sale of as many as 55,000 towers in Europe, the region is expected to experience a significant increase in the number of towers available for co-location.

– LTE is well underway, and 5G has slowly begun to roll out which is expected to commercialize by the first half of 2020. As a result, network growth in the next years is poised to center around urban infill capacity and indoor solutions.

– In 2018, 4G network coverage was used by 90% of the European population and is anticipated to reach 93% by 2020. Improved coverage, a greater number of available devices at a wider range of price points, and increasing use of music and video streaming services are a few factors driving the adoption of 4G services. This increased demand for better data is likely to augment the deployment of cloud RAN in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The cloud radio access network market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the 4G & 5G services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– Feb 2018 – Nokia, Intel, and Verizon are collaborating on new groundbreaking Cloud RAN architectures to provide the flexibility needed for the operator’s future services and requirements for 4G, 5G and IoT in the cloud. The trial furthers the joint work between Nokia and Intel to develop the next technological step of Cloud RAN, Verizon’s vRAN 2.0 architecture, which will bring everything but the radio network in the cloud.

Companies Mentioned:

– Cisco System Inc.

– Nokia Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– Intel Corporation

– Fujitsu Limited

– Mavenir Systems Inc.

– Artiza Networks Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand of 5G Trend Across Various End-user Segment

4.3.2 Need to Eliminate the Cost of Hardware Equipment Used in 4G-5G Network

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Scarce Spectrum Availability for Network Expansion When Combined With Regulatory Limits

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

4.6.1 Cloud-Virtualization

4.6.2 Centralized-RAN

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Professional

5.1.2 Managed

5.2 By Network Type

5.2.1 5G

5.2.2 4G

5.2.3 LTE

5.2.4 3G (EDGE)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco System Inc.

6.1.2 Nokia Corporation

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.1.5 Intel Corporation

6.1.6 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.7 Mavenir Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Artiza Networks Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

