Optical Wireless Communication and LiFi Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Report Scope::

This report provides an updated review of optical wireless communication giving a description of basic equipment configurations. It also identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.

ReportsnReports delineates the current market status for OWC systems, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is analyzed based on the following segments: OWC type, light source type, component type, transmission range, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by ReportsnReports for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and an historical review of OWC and LiFi are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, a brief introduction to the numerous applications of these technologies is also offered.

The second section provides a technological review of optical wireless communication and LiFi. This section offers a current description of various components and systems; the three main types of OWC (visible light communication, infrared communication, and ultraviolet communication); technological trends in OWC technology; and new and emerging configurations. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.

The third section entails a global market analysis for OWC systems. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (OWC type, light source type, component type, transmission range, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2016 and 2017, and estimates for 2018. Dollar figures refer to sales of OWC equipment at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, and industry and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for OWC systems within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2018 through 2023.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers and developers of OWC equipment, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. and international patents, with a Summary: of patents related to OWC technologies, equipment, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, OWC type, component type, and application.

Report Includes:

– 62 data tables

– An overview of the global markets for optical wireless communication (OWC) and LiFi

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Description of modulation, coding, input-output and signal processing techniques for OWC and LiFi systems

– Insight into the market through investigation of its value chain, technological trends, and the global industry structure

– Relevant patent analysis

– Comprehensive profiles of leading players in the market, including Broadcom, General Electric, Honeywell International, Panasonic and Philips Lighting

Summary:

Due to increasing penetration of the internet and the consequent need for more bandwidth, as well as for its capability of transmitting data at very fast speeds, optical wireless communication (OWC) is gaining increasing interest either alone or as complementary technology to radio-waves-based wireless networking (WiFi).

There are three categories of optical wireless communication: visible light (VLC), infrared light (IRC), and ultraviolet light communication (UVC). Visible light communication that utilizes light-emitting diodes as light sources is also known as light fidelity (LiFi). LiFi offers additional advantages compared to other OWC types. In fact, it can use existing infrastructure (e.g., home, office, retail, and industrial lighting systems) and, at the same time, it is a very safe and secure technology.

OWC has existing and potential applications in ultra-short, short, medium, long, and ultra-long range communication and is used in sectors such as retail, industrial, transportation, healthcare, infrastructure, and defense.

As shown in the Summary: Table, the global market for OWC equipment increased from REDACTED in 2016 to REDACTED in 2017 and is estimated to be valued at REDACTED by the end of 2018, corresponding to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the two-year period. LiFi currently accounts for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2018, corresponding to REDACTED billion in sales. LiFi is being used primarily for location-based services, indoor communication, and smart traffic management.

The remaining categories, which include laser-based VLC in addition to IRC and UVC, are estimated to generate combined equipment revenues of REDACTED in 2018 (or REDACTED of the total). Among these categories, IRC represents the largest segment at REDACTED of the total in 2018. The most relevant applications for IRC are mobile backhaul and fronthaul, defense and security, and campus and metropolitan area networks.

OWC technology presents some restraints and challenges. Among others, it requires an unobstructed light path; is presently best suited for short to mid-range applications; and data uploading technologies are not fully developed. However, these drawbacks are outnumbered by its advantages.

Scope of the Report:

