Covid-19 Implication On Worldwide Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Industry.

Distributed fiber optic sensors refer to the complex integration of distributed sensing technology along the entire length of fiber cable to achieve real-time and continuous measurements. Distributed fiber optics sensors offer the monitoring of wide range of variables such as, acoustic perturbations, temperature, and strain among others. As distributed fiber optics sensors can withstand high temperature and are poor conductor of electricity and resistant to electromagnetic interference, these sensors are mostly used in the region with high voltage electricity. Distributed fiber optics sensors provides an extra advantage over the traditional electronic sensors with light weight, low cost, high band, radio frequency interference immunity (RFI) and electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Major key companies present in Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor market report are:

Brugg Kabel AG, Omnisens S.A., AFL Global (Subsidiary of Fujikura), OSENSA Innovations Corp., SOLIFOS AG, Sensor Highway Ltd. (Acquired by Schlumberger), FISO Technologies Inc. (Acquired by Roctest), NEC Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and QinetiQ Group plc.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Taxonomy:

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Technology:

Rayleigh Scattering Based Distributed Sensor

Brillouin Scattering Based Distributed Sensor

Raman Scattering Based Distributed Sensor

Interferometric Distributed Optical-fiber Sensor

Distributed fiber Bragg Grating Sensor

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Application:

Strain Sensing

Temperature Sensing

Acoustic/Vibration sensing

Pressure Sensing

Others

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Vertical:

Oil & Gas

Security

Energy & Utility

Transportation Infrastructure

Industrial Application

Others (Environment & Geotechnics, Healthcare etc.)

