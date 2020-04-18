Precision Farming Market by Technology (Guidance, VRT, Remote Sensing), Application (Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Variable Rate Application), Offering and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Precision Farming Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Precision Farming Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Precision Farming Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=268230

The Precision Farming Market is expected to grow from USD 7.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.7%. This report spread across 174 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 69 tables and 54 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Precision Farming Market:

Deere & Company (US)

Trimble (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

AgJunction (US)

Raven Industries (US)

AG Leader (US)

The Climate Corporation (US)

Descartes Labs (US)

ec2ce (Spain)

Teejet Technologies (US)

Topcon Positioning Systems (US)

Taranis (Israel)

AgEagle (US)

Descartes Labs (US)

Granular (US)

Prospera Technologies (Israel)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US)

Hexagon Agriculture (Brazil)

CropX Technologies (Israel)

Autocopter Corp (US)

“Market for variable-rate technology (VRT) estimated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The wide adoption of VRT in precision farming is because of various benefits associated with it. VRT allows input application rates to be varied across fields for site-specific management of the field variability. This technology helps in reducing the input usage, thereby decreasing environmental impacts such as greenhouse gas emission, soil erosion and degradation, and genetic erosion.

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=268230

“Market for weather tracking and forecasting application to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period”

Increasing demand for climate information services owing to their benefits that enable farmers to deal with climate change and variability to improve decision-making in agriculture is the major reason behind the high growth of the market for weather tracking and forecasting between 2020 and 2025.Moreover, the increasing demand for the cloud platform for climate services is a major factor propelling the growth of the precision farming market for this application.

“Precision farming market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The increasing adoption of precision farming technologies such as guidance system, remote sensing, and variable-rate technology by farmers in APAC is expected to propel the growth of the precision farming market during the forecast period. The adoption rate of precision farming techniques is expected to grow at a high rate in APAC as this region comprises emerging countries such as India and China, as well as other Southeast Asian countries.

Competitive Landscape of Precision Farming Market:

1 Introduction

2 Precision Farming Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Recent Developments

4.1 Product Launches & Developments

4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

4.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=268230

Reason to access this report: