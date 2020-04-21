A2P SMS (Application-to-Person) Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2026 Focusing on Leading Players CLX Communications AB, Dialogue Communications Ltd, Infobip Ltd., Tanla Solutions

The New Report “A2P SMS Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS messaging also known as professional or enterprise SMS is a process for sending SMS by an application to a mobile subscriber. This service is used by many businesses for the purpose to communicate with its customers or to send time-sensitive alerts resulting in improving communication and increasing efficiency this includes, banking notifications, automatic booking confirmations, appointment reminders, marketing notifications, loyalty programs and SMS based on two factor authentication. Presently, A2P service is used by major industrial verticals such as BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance), retail, marketing, healthcare, tourism, media and others. For example, financial institutions use A2P SMS for sending automated, event-based notifications to their customers.

Key Players: CLX Communications AB, Dialogue Communications Ltd, Infobip Ltd., Tanla Solutions, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Nexmo Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the A2P SMS market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro A2P SMS economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the A2P SMS market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of A2P SMS industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

