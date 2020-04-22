Digital Money Transfer Market 2020 – New Business Experts Ideas by Azimo, InstaReM, MoneyGram, Paypal, Remitly, Ria Money Transfer, TransferGo, TransferWise, Western Union, WorldRemit
Digital Money Transfer Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.
Growing number of immigrants in the Western countries from the under-developed regions of the world, coupled with an improving internet infrastructure have provided a thrust to the payments landscape over the years. Further, need for easier and quicker remittance and payments service has driven the demands for digital money transfer market. Emergence of alternative platforms such as mobile wallets would pose a challenge to the growth of digital money transfer market. Additionally, focus on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) money transfer services is anticipated to generate vast growth opportunities for the players operating in the digital money transfer market.
By Regions and Countries,
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major players in the global Digital Money Transfer Market include
Azimo, InstaReM, MoneyGram International Inc., Paypal, Inc. (Xoom), Remitly, Ria Money Transfer, TransferGo Ltd., TransferWise Ltd, Western Union, WorldRemit
