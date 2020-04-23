Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market  2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Industry (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, Others)) and Geography

The volume of data is growing rapidly, and the demand for analytics solution is growing to gain actionable insights from the data generated. The increasing awareness among organizations is also a driving factor for the growth of global prescriptive and predictive analytics market. The prescriptive and predictive analytics market is competitive in nature due to the presence of some of the well-established players such as IBM, Oracle, and SAS among others.

Growing focus towards adopting analytics solutions to predict future market trends, growing adoption of new technologies such as Big Data and AI are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market. However, privacy concerns and stringent regulations regarding the use of data are major factors that might hinder the growth of prescriptive and predictive analytics market in the current market scenario.

Leading Players in the Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market:

1.Altair Engineering, Inc.

2.ALTERYX, INC

3.Fair Isaac Corporation.

4.IBM Corporation

5.Information Builders

6.Oracle Corporation

7.SAS Institute Inc.

8.TABLEAU SOFTWARE

9.Teradata

10.TIBCO Software Inc.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the GlobalPrescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market. The report on the Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Prescriptive and Predictive Analytics Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

