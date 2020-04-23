Railcar Leasing Market Analysis of Growth, Trends Progress and Challenges|American Railcar Industries, Brunswick Rail Management Ltd.

Railcars form a crucial component and systems in the global economy. Numerous cargos carrying millions of tons are transported from one location to their destination every day for supporting various end-user businesses. The railway means of transport are further used in conjunction with other means of transport for moving the cargo anywhere in the world. The speed, efficiency, reliability and sustainability achieved with railcars makes them highly vital in many industries for transportation of their goods across the globe. Industries today, hire railcars on lease for longer period of time to accomplish their freight transportation goals.

Increasing cost advantages offered with railcar transportation of goods is anticipated to be the major driver for the railcar leasing market and is increasingly being used by numerous industry sectors. An under-developed railway infrastructure coupled with the time delays associated with railway transportation are anticipated to pose unique challenges to the growth of railcar leasing market in the coming years. The paradigm shift in the requirements of railcars for rail logistic activities would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the railcar leasing market.

The “Global Railcar Leasing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the railcar leasing market with detailed market segmentation by railcar type, end-user industry and geography. The global railcar leasing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading railcar leasing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global railcar leasing market is segmented on the basis of railcar type and end-user industry. Based on railcar type, the railcar leasing market is segmented into freight cars, tank cars, locomotives and others. The railcar leasing market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified into metals and mining, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, chemicals and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global railcar leasing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The railcar leasing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the railcar leasing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the railcar leasing in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the railcar leasing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from railcar leasing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for railcar leasing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the railcar leasing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the railcar leasing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– American Railcar Industries Inc.

– Brunswick Rail Management Ltd.

– CIT Group Inc.

– GATX Corporation

– Mitsui Rail Capital

– The Greenbrier Companies

– Trinity Industries Inc.

– UNION TANK CAR COMPANY

– VTG AG

– Wells Fargo Company

