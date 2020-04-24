Over $3,000.0 Million Increase Predicted for Structured Cabling Market Revenue by 2023

From $177 billion in 2019, the information technology (IT)-business process management (BPM) sector of India would grow to $350 billion by 2025, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

Additionally, the Indian IT industry received investments of around $90 billion in 2019, says the agency. The situation has been same in other countries too, and a lot better in the developed nations, which now depend on their IT infrastructure to a large extent.

Hence, with increasing IT investments, the structured cabling market is projected to reach $10,681.1 million by 2023 from $7,669.8 million in 2017, at a 5.5% CAGR during 2018-2023 (forecast period).

Unlike unstructured cabling where every PC is connected to an individual data port, structured cabling divides the whole system into smaller sections. Here, the cables from several computers together go into a patch panel, and further into a switch box.

From here, a single wire connects to the core switch, which, in turn, is connected to a router, and then to a gateway router, from where the cable ultimately goes to the server room of the internet service provider. By reducing the distance that the individual wires have to travel, from the computer to the main server room, structured cabling makes its management easier.

This way, a smaller human staff is required to look after it, which helps decrease the operational expenditure for companies. Additionally, such a system is easier and quicker to install, thereby leading to increased productivity.