Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Can Coatings Market. Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The can coatings market is growing across the world due to the expanding food and beverages industry, and the fact that cans can be easily recycled. P&S Intelligence calculated the revenue generated by the sales of such materials in 2017 as $2,100.6 million and predicted its 2023 revenue to be $2,588.9 million, growing at a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The coatings are applied on the exterior or interior of aluminum or tin cans to protect these from environmental forces as well as corrosion from the contents inside.

Polyester, acrylic, epoxy, and others are the various categories under the material segment of the market. Among these, the epoxy category led the can coatings market in 2017 with over 55.0% revenue share, as these provide the metal with resistance against high temperature, corrosion, chemicals, solvents, and staining.

Further, these also help in increasing the shelf life of the food or beverage inside. This further supports the finding that of the two types of coatings available — interior and exterior — the interior type led the market in 2017 with over 55.0% revenue share.

Beverage cans, food cans, aerosol cans, general line cans, and others are the various applications of can coatings. Of these, the sale of such coatings for beverage cans contributed over 65.0% of the total can coatings market revenue in 2017. Cans are preferred for the packaging of beverages as these are aesthetically appealing, lightweight, unbreakable, easy to carry, and recyclable.

Further, the cost incurred and energy consumed in recycling these are a lot less than that for obtaining raw aluminum from a bauxite ore and then processing it. Similarly, cans made from tin can also be recycled without degradation in the metal quality.