Changes in Consumer Behavior During Coronavirus Outbreak May Affect UV Metallized Caps and Closures Market Growth

The food and beverages industry is growing at a considerable rate across the globe because of the surging population. Other than that, the rising demand for organic and nutritious food products because of the growing adoption of healthier lifestyles is positively affecting the growth of the market.

The food & beverages market is projected to attain a revenue of about $9471.66 billion by 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for packaged food products has also grown substantially over the past few years, particularly in emerging economies, due to the rising disposable income of people.

As per a P&S Intelligence report, in 2017, the global UV metallized caps & closures market reached a value of $297.0 million and is expected to generate a revenue of $378.9 million by 2023, progressing at a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Other than food & beverages products, the cosmetic, skincare, and fragrance products also make extensive usage of UV metallized caps & closures.

In fact, the demand for these caps and closures was higher from the cosmetics industry in the past because of the growing adoption of different cosmetic products among consumers.

Alloy and aluminium are majorly used as metallizing materials, between which, aluminium been in use more in the past. This is because of its different benefits such as lightweight, low cost, corrosion resistance, and glossiness similar to silver. The plastic types upon which UV metallization is done include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polypropylene.

In the past, Europe emerged as the largest UV metallized caps & closures market, which is due to the rise in production capacity and production cost optimization by manufacturers by low cost raw material outsourcing. The demand for these caps and closures is rising from countries including Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland.